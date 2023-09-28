EPS dials Thiruma at hosp, revamps party after NDA exit

CHENNAI: Days after snapping ties with the BJP, the AIADMK has swung into action to revamp the party and gear up for the Lok Sabha elections.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami issued a host of statements on various exercises to revitalise the party structure. Earlier, Leader of Opposition Palaniswami contacted VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan over phone to know about his wellbeing. The VCK leader and Chidambaram MP was admitted to a private hospital due to fever. On learning this, Palaniswami contacted him and spoke for a few minutes.

EPS appointed new district secretaries to the vacant posts created by expulsion of OPS supporters and eight new districts were created. This exercise has taken the total number of district units from 75 to 83 and it aimed for better management of the party affairs and electioneering works.

“These activities are aimed to boost the morale of the party cadre and encourage them to take on their political rivals. It also aimed at strengthening the party structure further and set new targets after coming out of the BJP alliance,” said a senior party functionary privy to the developments.

“Our leader (Palaniswami) has asked the leaders and cadre to strictly avoid talking about party decisions on snapping the ties with the BJP. So, he has taken up a lot of efforts to bolster the party structures and resort to create new units and appoint new office-bearers,” he added.

Anwhar Raajhaa new organising secretary

EPS also appointed former party MP Anwhar Raajhaa, who rejoined the party recently, as organising secretary. “It is an elevation for me and I am happy,” said Raajhaa.