EPS denounce DMK govt over penalty for late payment of property taxes

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday denounced the M K Stalin government's policy to levy 1 percent simple interest per month from residents of corporation limits, who were unable to pay the property taxes within the stipulated period, and demanded the government to roll back the "anti-people" policy.

In 29 months of its regime, the DMK government had increased the property and house taxes as against its poll promise that it would not increase any taxes until the people overcome the financial constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It exposed the DMK's double standard and it is strongly condemnable, said Palaniswami in a statement.

After increasing the property and other taxes, the government brought an act to levy 1% interest from the residents of the corporation limits, who were unable to pay the taxes within the stipulated period. Amidst the financial constraints, the people would suffer more due to the government's new law, he further said.

He cautioned that the AIADMK would stage massive protests with the people against the "incompetent" DMK government for its policies against the interest of the people.