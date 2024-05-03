EPS demands TN govt to withdraw cases filed against 'Savukku' media employees

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday came in support of YouTuber Savvukku Shankar's media and registered his protest against the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly unleashing the state police to arrest those who expose its wrongdoings and corruptions.

"I have exposed the illusion created by Chief Minister M K Stalin that good governance is in place under his leadership by controlling the media, " Palaniswami said in his social media post.

Despite that, certain media houses unravel the pathetic condition in the present dispensation and showing the real picture.

The CM is using the police force against such media houses and trying to bring them to a standstill by slapping cases, he said and demanded the TN government to immediately withdraw the cases filed against employers of Savukku media and ensure the freedom of the fourth pillar democracy.