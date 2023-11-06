EPS demands TN govt to reject ONGC's proposal to drill 20 hydrocarbon wells

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to immediately reject the applications from ONGC to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), seeking approval to dig hydrocarbon exploration well in Ramanathapuram district.

Palaniswami, took to social media to flag the issue, stating that ONGC had submitted an application to drill 20 exploratory wells in Ramanathapuram district.

ராமநாதபுரம் மாவட்டத்தில் 20 இடங்களில் ஹைட்ரோ கார்பன் சோதனைக்கிணறுகளை அமைக்க சுற்றுச்சூழல் அனுமதி கோரி ஓஎன்ஜிசி நிறுவனம் தமிழ்நாடு சுற்றுச்சூழல் தாக்க மதிப்பீடு ஆணையத்திடம் கேட்டுள்ள அனுமதியை உடனடியாக இந்த திமுக அரசு நிராகரிக்க வேண்டும் என வலியுறுத்துகிறேன்.



தமிழகத்தில் மீத்தேன்… — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) November 6, 2023

It was unacceptable as the previous AIADMK regime had declared the Cauvery delta region as a protected agriculture zone with an objective to protect groundwater and agriculture.

It was also aimed to prevent the environment from the irreversible damages due to methane and hydrocarbon project.

Recalling the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed regarding hydrocarbon projects in the previous DMK regime, Palaniswami claimed that the then deputy CM M K Stalin signed the MoU regarding Methane projects.

The DMK leader, later, gave a contradictory statement that he signed the MoU without reading the terms properly.

Hence, then deputy CM and present CM should not remain careless in such a key issue and act promptly to protect the resources and environment of the state. He should end the ONGC's initiative at the beginning stage itself.