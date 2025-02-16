EPS demands strict action in Mayiladuthurai murder case

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday condemned the murder of two youth at Mayiladuthurai, who questioned the illegal sales of arrack in their area and urged the DMK government to take action against those involved in the crime.

Two local youth including a student were brutally murdered allegedly by the illegal liquor traders at Muttam village under the Perambur police zone in Mayiladuthurai district.

Alleging that the DMK is running an "unsafe model" government as the people were threatened when they lodge any complaint with the police, the AIADMK leader said the police, under the chief minister M K Stalin's control, claimed the murder took place due to verbal dispute and enmity.

"How come the police give such a statement before fully investigating the case", he added.

Urging the DMK government to thoroughly investigate the reason and motive of the murder of two youth, Palaniswami said "strict action should be taken under the law against those involved in the crime".

The leader of the Opposition in the House said, "The Chief Minister should pay attention to doing service to the people instead of concentrating only on advertisements".