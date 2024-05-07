EPS demands judicial probe into charges levelled by YouTuber Shankar’s advocate

CHENNAI: A day after advocate of Youtuber A Shankar (alias) ‘Savukku’ Shankar charged that his client was subjected to “custodial torture” in the Central Prison in Coimbatore, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday demanded a probe by a judicial officer to check the veracity of the charges levelled by the advocate.

The Youtuber was arrested on charges of making defamatory remarks on women police personnel and remanded under judicial custody till May 17 in Coimbatore Central Prison.

Shankar’s advocate, after meeting him in the prison on Monday evening, told the media persons that he was assaulted inside the prison and sustained injuries.

The advocate further said that a medical check done before lodging him in the prison revealed that he was fine and there were no injuries.

Citing the allegations of Shankar’s advocate, Palaniswami said that they have petitioned, appealing a judiciary to conduct a medical check in the presence of a judge in the prison.

“The DMK speaks about press freedom, but it resorts to attacking journalists and it is common in the present regime,” he said.

He said the YouTuber was arrested for making disparaging comments and indulging in crime against women.

However, the functionaries of the ruling party, who were involved in similar crimes, were roaming freely.

“Before the law of the land, everyone should be treated equally,” he said and noted that anyone, who believes in democracy, would not accept the police taking the law into their hands.