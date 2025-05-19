EPS demands CM Stalin take action on girl’s complaint against DMK functionary

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government to take immediate action against a ruling party functionary who allegedly abused college girl students in Arakkonam.

Palaniswami alleged that the police delayed filing a case based on a victim’s complaint until AIADMK MLA S Ravi intervened and said the party would conduct a protest on May 21 over the issue.

In a post on X on Monday, Palaniswami stated that a college student had approached the police to lodge a complaint against the ruling party functionary Deivaseyal, who had abused her and attempted to exploit her. However, the police refused to register a case until the matter was brought to the attention of the Arakkonam MLA, the AIADMK chief said.

The girl stated that around 20 other girls were also trapped by Deivaseyal, linking individuals close to School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Palaniswami said. He alleged that the girl's allegations were deeply shocking and serve as a damning reflection of the law and order situation under the present DMK government.

Recalling Stalin's repeated references to the infamous Pollachi sexual assault case of the AIADMK regime, Palaniswami wondered what the CM would do in the Arakkonam case.

Palaniswami announced that the party would stage a protest in Arakkonam on May 21 to condemn the police department for failing to file an FIR on time and trying to protect the accused. He added that the stir will also highlight the failure of the State government over the increasing number of crimes against women. Former Minister and AIADMK women’s wing secretary B Valarmathi would participate in the protest along with senior party functionaries in Ranipet district, Palaniswami said.