EPS demands arrest of Madurai Mayor over property scam

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the arrest of Madurai Mayor Indrani over a multi-crore property tax scam.

While addressing a rally at Melur in Madurai on Wednesday evening under ‘Makkalai Kaapom, Tamizhagathai Meetpom’ campaign, Palaniswami charged the DMK government with shielding the Madurai Mayor from corruption.

The case booked against Ponvasanth, the Mayor’s husband, who’s jailed over the tax scam, seemed weak. The case against the Mayor's husband was just a formality to keep the people’s mouths shut. The Mayor and Commissioner of Madurai Corporation should be held responsible for the scam.

The scam was exposed during DMK rule, charges were made against the DMK Mayor, cases booked and the ruling party men were among those arrested. It’s all happening in the DMK regime. Citing these, Palaniswami said, therefore, it’s a clear testimony about the DMK rule being corrupt.

Similar scams also happened in corporations of Coimbatore, Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram, where DMK councillors called a no-confidence motion against DMK Mayors.

Corruption is rampant in all departments, and the Enforcement Directorate uncovered a massive Tasmac scam.

Criticising CM Stalin’s Germany trip, he said Stalin visited the foreign country not to attract industrial investments, but to invest his government’s ill-got gains.

The Stalin-led government is making false claims about foreign investments for industrial development. To be honest, most of the MoUs on industrial investments were already signed during the erstwhile AIADMK regime, and now Stalin is enjoying the fruits. Only about ten per cent has been signed during the DMK regime.

Stating that CM Stalin was daydreaming about victory in the 2026 polls, Palaniswami said that DMK would suffer a humiliating defeat in the upcoming polls.