EPS demand TN govt to look for an alternative site for Vallalar international centre

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and General secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday criticised the DMK government for planning to construct the Vallalar International Centre at Thiru Arutprakasa Vallalar Deiva Nilayam against the interest of the people of Vadalur.



He asked the government to respect the people's sentiment and look for an alternative site for the centre.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said that several lakhs of devotees of Arutprakasa Ramalinga Vallalar converged in Vadalur during Thai Poosam and other auspicious occasions every year to offer prayer. On this, the residents of Parvathipuram donated 100 acres of land to Vallalar to facilitate the devotees of Vallalar to gather and offer prayer in a peaceful and hassle-free manner.

However, the present dispensation is planning to acquire around 70 acres of land in Vadalur to build the centre.

Though the people were not against the government's move to build the centre, they felt that it would disturb the gathering of the lakhs of Vallalar devotees in the village and register their objection to the government move. They urged the government to look for some other alternative site for the upcoming centre. The government's move to acquire the land that was donated by the villagers for Vallalar was causing anguish among the locals, said Palaniswami and asked the government to look for an alternative site.