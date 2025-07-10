EPS defends his remark over temple funded edu institutions, slams rivals for twisting remarks

CHENNAI: Defending his controversial remarks over the construction of colleges using the resources of temples maintained by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said he had made the observation with good intentions and "considering the welfare of the students", as the HR & CE department would not be able to provide all necessary facilities for educational institutions. He insisted that the institutions should be handed over to the Education department to guarantee all facilities for the students. However, the opposition has twisted his remarks and ranted debates against him.

Addressing a gathering at Villupuram during the first phase of his state-wide election campaign ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’, Palaniswami said he had expressed his views two days earlier regarding the colleges established using the resources of temples administered by the HR & CE department. These comments, he noted, had been distorted, triggering intense debates over the past two days.

Palaniswami continued, “I am not against constructing colleges.” When the DMK government announced that new colleges would be established, he responded positively. However, he was taken aback upon learning that funds from HR & CE temples would be utilised for these educational institutions.

“I was concerned that the HR & CE department cannot provide all the necessary facilities for students. Hence, I insisted that these institutions should be converted into Government Arts and Science Colleges to ensure students are fully supported,” said Palaniswami, who further pointed out that the AIADMK regime had established 66 arts and science colleges, a statement intended to justify his earlier remarks made on the second day of his campaign in Coimbatore, which backfired as the ruling DMK and its allies criticised him for echoing the views of the RSS and BJP.

Parents of students enrolled in the HR & CE department-run college in Kolathur also protested against Palaniswami’s remarks. On the third consecutive day, the controversy continued to dominate headlines, as Minister P K Sekarbabu responded to the AIADMK leader, stating clearly that the HR & CE Act permits the department to run educational institutions for students from poor and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Students of Presidency College also staged protests, condemning Palaniswami’s remarks.