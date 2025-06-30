EPS counters BJP's coalition govt pitch, says AIADMK will form govt with simple majority

CHENNAI: Amid growing speculation over a coalition government in Tamil Nadu post the 2026 Assembly elections, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami firmly stated that the party aims to secure a single majority and form the government on its own.

Speaking at a party meeting in Kallakurichi on Sunday late evening, EPS sent a clear message to both the BJP and internal critics that AIADMK remains a strong, independent political force, capable of ruling without being overshadowed by its allies.

“No force” can dismantle or “absorb” the AIADMK that ruled the state for 32 years, he said to retort the DMK's criticism that AIADMK turned subservient to the saffron party

EPS clarified that the party’s renewed alliance with the BJP was strategically aimed at consolidating anti-DMK votes, and not a sign of subservience. His remarks come in the wake of discomfort within AIADMK ranks and files after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders asserted that the NDA would form the government with BJP as a partner. This has reignited tensions, especially after AIADMK had severed ties with the BJP in 2023 due to disparaging comments made by former state BJP chief K Annamalai against AIADMK icons.

Despite the re-formed alliance's shared goal of defeating the DMK, cohesion between the partners appears strained, with differing public narratives on power-sharing. BJP’s state chief Nainer Nagendran has tried to downplay the friction, reaffirming that EPS remains the CM face of the alliance, and any final decision on government formation will be made collectively post-elections.