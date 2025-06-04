EPS convenes MLAs meet before Rajya Sabha polls nomination

CHENNAI: After announcing the candidates for the Rajya Sabha poll recently, the AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday convened his party MLAs meeting here.

The meeting assumes significance as the AIADMK will be filing nominations for Rajya Sabha elections on June 6.

AIADMK sources here said that instructions were given to the MLAs, who will be nominating the candidates.

Accordingly, the AIADMK legislators signed the nomination application. It was also instructed that the nominees should bring their party membership cards during the nomination filing.

The nomination is expected to be filed on Friday between 12 noon and 1.30 pm, sources added.

The AIADMK on Sunday last named former legislators IS Inbadurai and M Dhanapal as its candidates for the polls to the Rajya Sabha.

The last date for filing nominations would be June 9, and the applications will be scrutinised on the next day.

After the last day for withdrawing the nominations of the candidates, the date of the election is scheduled on June 19, and on the same day the counting is also scheduled.