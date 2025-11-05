EPS convenes district secys meeting today

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will review the performance of the party’s district secretaries at a meeting he has convened on Wednesday, according to party sources.

The meeting is expected to focus on the functioning of district secretaries, with those found to be underperforming likely to be questioned by the leadership.

The agenda also includes discussions on the forthcoming party general council and executive committee meetings, scheduled for next month, and on preparations for the Assembly elections.

The ongoing SIR of electoral rolls by the ECI is also expected to come up for discussion. As many as 86 district secretaries are expected to participate in the meeting. Sources said a list of district secretaries who have not met organisational expectations has already been submitted to Palaniswami.

Recently, the AIADMK leader held consultations with members of the party’s IT Wing, who were assigned to monitor booth committee activities in their respective districts.

During these interactions, he obtained feedback from IT Wing representatives on the performance of district secretaries.Based on this feedback, Palaniswami is expected to seek explanations from certain functionaries during Wednesday’s meeting.

Party insiders described the review as part of a broader effort to strengthen the organisation and improve internal coordination ahead of the general elections.