EPS convenes AIADMK leaders' meeting on June 25, 26 to discuss booth-level panels

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would meet district secretaries and in-charges on June 25 and 26 in Chennai regarding the constitution of booth level committees (BLCs) in their respective district limits.

Emphasising the importance of vibrant booth level presence of the party, Palaniswami in earlier meetings has underlined that strengthening BLCs is a mandate to the party's goal of returning to power. Hence, he directed the district secretaries and district incharges to expedite the process of forming BLCs. They have been asked to submit a detailed status report on BLCs ahead of the two-days meeting.

Several district units, however, are lagging behind to meet the criteria prescribed by Palaniswami. Going by the party’s chief mandate, the nine-member BLC must be under 45 years, reside within the same polling booth jurisdiction and at least three must be women cadres. It should also have representatives of minorities.

“We have been asked to submit not just the details but photo of each member of the committee along with their identification proof and party membership card,” said a district in-charge, adding that most of the district secretaries are finding it challenging to find suitable members who meet all the requirements set by the party leadership so far.

Echoing the same, a district in-charge and former minister said that they would raise the issue in the forthcoming meeting and ask the leader to relax the guidelines to finish the task at the earliest. “Finding committed young cadres, particularly women, is a difficult task and is delaying the entire process. Since the data is being validated by the IT wing, many are finding excuses to submit the report till date,” he said.