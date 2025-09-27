EPS condoles Vijay’s Karur rally tragedy, urges govt to ensure compensation and treatment 

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday expressed shock and grief over the tragic loss of lives in Karur, where more than 29 people reportedly died in a stampede-like situation during a campaign rally of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TCK) chief and actor Vijay. Several others who fainted in the melee are said to be undergoing treatment at hospital.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said he had deputed former AIADMK minister M R Vijayabhaskar to rush to the government hospital and provide necessary assistance to those admitted.

He further said that AIADMK cadres have been asked to assist the affected people and those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Palaniswami urged the DMK government to immediately ensure necessary medical care for the injured and to provide suitable compensation to the families of the deceased.