EPS condoles demise of long-time party functionary & former MLA Subburayar

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the demise of former MLA and long-time party functionary S Subburayar, who passed away due to illness.

He was elected from Cumbum constituency in 1984 assembly polls on behalf of the AIADMK.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of my beloved brother Subburayar. I pray to the Almighty to grant his soul eternal peace,” said Palaniswami in his condolence message.