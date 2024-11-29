Begin typing your search...

    EPS condoles demise of long-time party functionary & former MLA Subburayar

    He was elected from Cumbum constituency in 1984 assembly polls on behalf of the AIADMK

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Nov 2024 2:21 PM IST
    EPS condoles demise of long-time party functionary & former MLA Subburayar
    X

    Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami  

    CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the demise of former MLA and long-time party functionary S Subburayar, who passed away due to illness.

    He was elected from Cumbum constituency in 1984 assembly polls on behalf of the AIADMK.

    “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of my beloved brother Subburayar. I pray to the Almighty to grant his soul eternal peace,” said Palaniswami in his condolence message.

    Edappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick