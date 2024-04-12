EPS condoles death of party star speaker and actor Arulmani

CHENNAI: General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday condoled the demise of actor and party star speaker M S Arulmani, 65, who died due to cardiac arrest during the late hours of Thursday.

He has been campaigning intensively for the last 10 days.

After returning from campaign on Thursday night, he complained of chest pain and rushed to hospital, according to AIADMK functionaries.

Palaniswami, in a condolence message, said that Arulmani was campaigning for the party candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

It was appreciable. He acted in more than 90 movies and he was loyal to the party leadership and propagated the party ideology in addressing several public meetings and election campaigns.

Palaniswami expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Arulmani.