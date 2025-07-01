EPS condemns TN govt after six killed in cracker unit explosion in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday expressed shock over the death of six workers in a cracker unit explosion at Chinnakamanpatti village in Virudhunagar district and criticised the Tamil Nadu government for its alleged failure to enforce adequate safety measures in fireworks manufacturing units.

Taking to social media, the AIADMK leader said the tragic incident could have been avoided if Chief Minister M K Stalin had conducted onfiled inspections and issued strict safety directives to the authorities. “I strongly condemn the Stalin-led DMK government for ignoring the repeated and fatal cracker explosions,” he said.

Palaniswami demanded that the state government provide adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and take necessary steps to improve safety protocols in the fireworks industry to prevent such fatal accidents in the future.