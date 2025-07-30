EPS condemns Tirunelveli incident

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the shooting incident in Pappakudi, Tirunelveli district, where a police sub-inspector (SI) opened fire at a youth for self-defence when the latter allegedly attempted to attack with a sickle.

The Leader of Opposition expressed shock over the incident and said it reflected the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Palaniswami took to social media to register his strong condemnation against the Chief Minister MK Stalin’s DMK regime that failed to curb the free flow of ganja and other contrabands, resulting in deterioration of law and order, and youngsters, who were addicted to it and indulging in criminal activities in the last four years.

“Removing the present DMK regime from power is the first step to retrieve the state to uphold law and order,” he further said.