EPS condemns sales of illicit arrack at Tasmac outlet in Salem's Athur

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has alleged that illicit array sachets are being sold in Tasmac outlets near Aathur in Salem district and this illegal activity is being carried out with the knowledge of the police.

“Has this government not learned anything from the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that sent a shock wave across the nation?” he wondered.

Attached a video footage of illicit liquor sachets found in a Tasmac outlet in his social media post, Palaniswami said it was shocking to know that illicit liquor is being sold in Tasmac outlets.

The person indulging in this illegal activity is heard saying undauntly “We are selling only after paying the police”.

Apart from this, he was a “DMKian” and the Stalin model government should be ashamed of this.

He also questioned the CM whether the DMK came to power to empower its party cadres, who flaunt their party identity, to commit all kinds of crimes. He demanded stern action against the persons indulging in selling illicit liquor.

Police crackdown on illegal bars in Attur in Salem

Meanwhile, after a video of arrack sale in an unlicensed Tasmac bar was circulated on social media, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) sleuths in Salem began a crackdown against such illegal bars.

A total of ten persons were arrested for running unlicensed bars in the Attur area. The PEW sleuths arrested Jothivel (47), Sakthivel (46) and Suresh (42) from an unlicensed bar attached to a Tasmac at Valayamadevi ‘Pirivu’.

Two others Subburayan (54) from Pudupet and Murugesan (47) from Valayamadevi were arrested for selling liquor in an illegal bar at Rayapalayam in Veeraganur.

Besides the PEW, the Attur Town police arrested Karunanidhi (62) from Kallanatham, Anand (30) from Thillai Nagar in Narasingapuram and Ramasamy (43) from Navalur for selling liquor in an illegal bar functioning opposite a Tasmac shop in Narasingapuram near Attur. Also, Chelladurai (46) who was running an illegal bar at Railadi Street in Attur was also arrested.

Besides them, police also arrested K Ravi (44), who spread a fake video on the sale of illegal arracks at an unlicensed bar by Jothivel. A search is on for three others including Ravi’s son R Saran (20) and two others Elango Mannan (45) and Vinoth (42) involved in the offence. Police sealed all the illegal bars and further inquiries are on.