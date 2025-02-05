EPS condemns sales of illicit arrack in TASMAC outlet in Athur

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has alleged that illicit array sachets are being sold in TASMAC outlets near Aathur in Salem district and this illegal activity is being carried out with the knowledge of the police. “Has this government not learned anything from the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that sent a shock wave across the nation?” he wondered.

Attaching a video footage of illicit liquor sachets found in a TASMAC outlet in his social media post, Palaniswami said it was shocking to know that illicit liquor is being sold in TASMAC outlets. The person indulging in this illegal activity is heard saying undauntly that “We are selling only after paying the police”. Apart from this, he was a “DMKian” and the Stalin model government should be ashamed of this.

He also questioned the CM whether the DMK came to power to empower its party cadres, who flaunt their party identity, to commit all kinds of crime? He demanded stern action against the persons indulging in selling illicit liquor.