EPS condemns DMK men in connection with death of AIADMK functionary

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday strongly condemned the functionaries of the ruling DMK party for allegedly attacking the AIADMK functionary C Karthickeyan, who succumbed to the injuries, and demanded stern action against the attackers.

A group of DMK men, with an intention to assault Karthikeyan due to previous enmity for helping his brother C Hemanathan to win the ward 2 councillor post in Maraimalai Nagar municipality in the urban local body polls, burst crackers in front of his house during a local temple on September 18. When Karthikeyan questioned them, they attacked him, EPS claimed in a statement

Karthikeyan sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital. “I was pained to hear the demise of the party functionary and express my condolence to his family members,” said EPS in a statement.

He demanded the police department to act swiftly to arrest the persons involved in the alleged murder case and take appropriate measures.