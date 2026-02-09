EPS claim of crops withering, a lie: Govi Chezhiaan

“The Delta region has achieved a bumper harvest in kuruvai and the samba, thalady cultivation has already surpassed the actual target and harvest has commenced in a few areas. Edappadi K Palaniswami has made a blatant lie to divert the people”, Chezhiaan said.

Chezhiaan also stated that had EPS told this in some of the non-delta districts, it would be accepted to a certain extent, but the delta region has created a historic rice production since DMK came to power after 2021. “Let the LoP cross-check the paddy production during the AIADMK government and compare it with the DMK government, and he will certainly be enlightened,” the minister said further.