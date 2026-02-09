EPS claim of crops withering, a lie: Govi Chezhiaan

TIRUCHY: The claims of the Leader of Opposition that the crops had withered away in Thanjavur due to water shortage is a blatant lie, but the fact is that the entire delta region has surpassed the samba and thalady target this time too, said the Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan on Monday.
Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, the minister Govi Chezhiaan, who refused the claims of the LoP, said that he had enacted a drama through the farmers claiming that the crops had withered away during his visit to Thanjavur.
“The Delta region has achieved a bumper harvest in kuruvai and the samba, thalady cultivation has already surpassed the actual target and harvest has commenced in a few areas. Edappadi K Palaniswami has made a blatant lie to divert the people”, Chezhiaan said.
Chezhiaan also stated that had EPS told this in some of the non-delta districts, it would be accepted to a certain extent, but the delta region has created a historic rice production since DMK came to power after 2021. “Let the LoP cross-check the paddy production during the AIADMK government and compare it with the DMK government, and he will certainly be enlightened,” the minister said further.
Claiming that the opposition parties have been levelling false accusations against the government, the minister said that the people will never believe them, and the farmers also will never accept those false claims, he added.