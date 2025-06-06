EPS charts ‘Makkal Yatra’ to mobile support, target DMK govt

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections less than ten months away, political momentum is gathering pace across the state.

As parties recalibrate strategies and alliances, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) is preparing to launch a state-wide campaign aimed at galvanising support and positioning his party as the prime contender to overthrow the DMK government.

According to sources within the AIADMK, EPS is set to embark on a massive outreach programme titled Makkal Yatra starting mid-July.

Drawing inspiration from his 2021 pre-poll campaign "Vetri Nadai Podum Tamilagame", which received a significant public response, this new initiative seeks to directly connect with the people and amplify discontent against the ruling DMK, sources said.

Party insiders say EPS will travel across all districts, holding public interactions, addressing grievances, and highlighting what AIADMK terms the "administrative failures and unfulfilled promises" of the DMK regime.

The format is reminiscent of DMK president MK Stalin's successful "Namakku Naame" campaign, which helped propel his party to power in 2021.

On the alliance front, the AIADMK is striving to forge a formidable coalition.

While talks with actor-politician Vijay did not materialise, the party is moving ahead with the BJP and is in advanced negotiations with the PMK.

However, ties with the DMDK remain strained, with the latter indicating it will announce its stance only in January.