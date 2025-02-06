EPS challenges ECI’s powers over party internal affairs

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami vehemently objected to the quasi-judicial proceedings of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and submitted before the Madras High Court that the poll panel doesn’t have jurisdiction to adjudicate the internal issues of a party.

A division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice G Arul Murugan heard a petition preferred by Palaniswami against the quasi-judicial proceedings of ECI. The case pertains to EC’s inquiry into several representations, including the one filed by former member of the Parliament OP Ravindranath, son of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneer Selvam (OPS).

Senior counsel C Aryama Sundaram appeared for Palaniswami and submitted that the ECI didn’t issue any notice to his client based on representations made by petitioners except the one received on a representation made by Suriyamoorthi, claiming himself as a party member, seeking to freeze AIADMK’s Two Leaves symbol.

Without sending a notice, the ECI cannot conduct the proceedings, he argued.