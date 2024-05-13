EPS celebrates 70th b’day with 70-kg cake

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday celebrated his 70th birthday by cutting a 70 kg cake in his hometown Salem.

The former Chief Minister cut the cake in front of his house at Nedunchalai Nagar in Suramangalam in Salem. He then distributed the cake and sweets to party functionaries and cadres, who had gathered in large numbers.

The party functionaries from various districts of Tamil Nadu queued up to present bouquets and garlands to him. The party cadre also performed special pujas and gave annadanams in temples on the occasion. Former ministers KP Anbalagan, MR Vijayabaskar, S Semmalai, and P Balakrishna Reddy turned up to extend their greetings.

Annamalai’s wish comes as a surprise

State unit BJP president K Annamalai, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president actor Vijay and other leaders on Sunday wished the former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on his birthday which was celebrated on May 12, Sunday.

“I pray for EPS to continue his work for the people with good health and long life,” Annamalai said in a social media post, which surprised many political watchers as the relationship between the two had soured ever since the Dravidian major broke alliance with NDA. It may be recalled that, after severing ties with the AIADMK last September, Annamalai started questioning the leadership quality of EPS.