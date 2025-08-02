EPS campaign third phase to begin from Thalli on Aug 11

CHENNAI: The third phase of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's election campaign, titled 'Makkalai Kappom – Thamizhagathai Meetpom', will kick off on August 11 and continue until August 23, according to a party release. The former Chief Minister is all set to cover eight districts in northern Tamil Nadu, from Krishnagiri to Chengalpattu, in the third phase of the poll campaign.

Palaniswami is currently campaigning in Kovilpatti, Ottapidaram, and Thoothukudi constituencies as part of the second phase, which began on July 24 and will conclude on August 8. After a two-day break, the AIADMK leader will begin the third phase of the campaign from Thalli in Krishnagiri district on August 11 to build the narrative against the DMK-led front and whip up anti-incumbency to unseat the DMK regime in the 2026 Assembly polls.

District secretaries and senior party leaders in Krishnagiri, Tirupur, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, and Chengalpattu have been instructed to make the necessary arrangements to ensure the momentum of the campaign is maintained, according to a statement from the party headquarters.

So far, Palaniswami has covered more than 60 constituencies across the western, southern, and Delta regions of the State. He has interacted with representatives from various sections of society, including farmers, weavers, students, and entrepreneurs, during the campaign.