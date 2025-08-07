EPS calls TN’s double digital economic growth is an” illusion” created by Stalin-model govt

CHENNAI: A day after Chief Minister M K Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government proclaimed that the state had recorded double-digit growth, citing the Union Ministry of Statistics’s report, Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called it an “illusion” created by the DMK government to deceive the people of the state. He criticised the Stalin government’s target of achieving a one trillion dollar economy by describing it as the “one trillion lies” of Stalin’s publicity-driven administration. Meanwhile, he claimed that the foundation for such economic growth in the state was laid by the previous AIADMK regime.

“It is the duty of the Opposition to point out that the narrative of Tamil Nadu achieving the highest and double-digit growth in the country is false,” said Palaniswami in a statement, explaining that the data had been released in six phases and is subject to change. In this context, statistics initially estimated TN’s growth rate at 9.69% in March, which was later revised to 11.9% as of 1 August.

Wasting no time, the Stalin-led government boasted that Tamil Nadu had achieved double-digit growth and was the only state in the country to do so. However, it failed to mention the decline in its growth rate during 2022–2023, when it recorded only 6.17%, he said.

The DMK regime only highlights data that supports its narrative, putting its vanity on full display with claims that Tamil Nadu will become a one trillion dollar economy by 2030. “This is the pattern of the DMK to deceive the people. It is akin to their secret NEET formula. Similarly, only they know the secret of the one trillion dollar economy,” he said.

Nonetheless, the people of the state continue to face steep price hikes in essential commodities and construction materials. The middle and lower-middle class are well aware that their standard of living has not improved. “Development in the construction sector and the previous AIADMK government’s projects such as the metro railway, roadworks, and massive irrigation schemes are the real reasons behind the economic growth. Hence, there is no reason for the DMK to boast about it. Such achievements cannot be realised overnight - the foundation for this growth was laid by the AIADMK government,” he said.

The economic growth rate is one of the indicators of individual income, but it does not reflect the real picture or the living standards of the people. Therefore, the Chief Minister should focus on addressing the genuine grievances of the public.