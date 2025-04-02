EPS calls ruling DMK’s resolution over Katchatheevu a political drama to garner fishermen votes in 2026 polls

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday described the ruling DMK's resolution regarding the retrieval of Katchatheevu islet in the state Assembly as a “political drama” aimed at garnering the support of the fishermen community ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. He denounced the ruling party for allegedly attempting to deceive the fishermen community and questioned why the government had not passed such a resolution in the first four years of its tenure.

The DMK was part of the Union Government under five Prime Ministers for 16 years. The DMK MPs were also part of the Union Government’s cabinet, so why did they fail to make any efforts to retrieve Katchatheevu during that time? This is nothing but a politically motivated gimmick by the DMK government to create the impression that they care about the welfare of fishermen. However, this is not the case, Palaniswami told the media outside the Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretariat after the resolution was passed unanimously. In a rare occurrence, the BJP legislators also voted in support of the resolution to retrieve the islet, which was ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974 by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government under the Indo-Sri Lanka Maritime Agreement.

"When they were sharing power at the Centre, they were only concerned about their families’ welfare. However, the AIADMK is the only political force that intends to work for the welfare of fishermen, whether in power or not," Palaniswami said, recalling the filing of a case in the Supreme Court in 2008 regarding Katchatheevu to restore the rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

The AIADMK leader added that they firmly believed the ruling DMK’s resolution regarding Katchatheevu was aimed at securing the votes of the fishermen community in the state. “Why did they not pass such a resolution in the last four years? Were you not concerned about the fishermen during all this time? It is nothing but a political drama to deceive the fishermen,” he said. He also questioned why the 39 DMK and its allies’ MPs had not raised the issue in Parliament over the years.