EPS calls DVAC raid at Amman Arjunan properties a diversion from DMK govt’s incompetence

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the DMK government for “unleashing” the sleuth of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against party Coimbatore (Urban) district secretary and MLA of Coimbatore North constituency Amman K Arjunan.

He called the raid a knee jerk reaction of Chief Minister MK Stalin after sensing the growing public anger and their desire to re-establish the AIADMK regime during his recent visits to different parts of the state.

Palaniswami took to social media to register his protest against the DVAC raid in connection with a disproportionate asset case against Arjunan and said that it was a “diversion tactic of DMK’s Stalin model government to cover up its administrative incompetence”.

"There is no department free from corruption. They (DMK) are known for corrupt practices. They have turned the DVAC into one of their weapons to divert attention to the ongoing issues and cover up their administrative incompetence," said Palaniswami.

The raid is a knee-jerk reaction of the CM following his recent visit to villages in different parts of the state. He is reacting to the growing public anger towards him and people’s desire for the AIADMK to return to power, said the AIADMK leader and added it was a shameful act of the president dispensation to use the DVAC against the two-time AIADMK MLA to disturb his effective party work.

The DMK should understand that the AIADMK would face anyone and no matter who they are or what they do, he said, adding, “We will win in 2026 and establish good governance!”