EPS calls Stalin's foreign trip a failure and diversion

CHENNAI: Calling Chief Minister M K Stalin's nine-day trip to Japan and Singapore to attract investments a "failure", Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said the nine-day foreign trip of the Chief Minister is a diversion to deflect the government's wrong policies and widespread corruption.

The DMK government should stop its gimmicks to fool the people of the state. Instead, the Chief Minister and the newly appointed Industries Minister (T R B Rajaa) should take measures to materialise the MoUs signed by the previous AIADMK regime and stop the existing industries from moving out of the State, said EPS in a statement.

Taking a dig at Stalin, EPS said the CM said that his foreign trip fetched investments to the tune of Rs 3,233 crore. However, the media reports said that the CM's foreign trip attracted investments to the tune of Rs 1,258 crore and later it has been changed to Rs 3,233 crore.

Of this, the TN government inked a pact with Mitsubishi Electrics to invest Rs 1,891 crore and it took place in Chennai.

Questioning the ambiguity over the investment part of the CM's foreign trip, EPS demanded a clarity on the investment part.

Recalling his foreign trip along with his cabinet colleagues, EPS said that the AIADMK regime under his leadership signed MoUs with 41 investors and attracted investments to the tune of Rs 8,835 crore and created employment opportunities for 35,000 youngsters. "During the AIADMK regime under my leadership, our government achieved this by attracting investment to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore. By signing MoUs with TATA and Ola in 2020, the government fetched an investment of Rs 15,000 crore," he said.

Coming down heavily on the DMK government, the former CM said that Foxconn, which was about to invest Rs 1.54 lakh crore to establish a semiconductor manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, moved to Gujarat after the present government failed to meet the demands of the investor.

Similarly, Foxconn that was about to establish its Iphone manufacturing unit at Rs 4,000 crore investment is now moving to neighbouring Karnataka state, he said and wondered if this is the scenario, how would the TN government achieve a one trillion dollar economy? It is nothing but a hot-air, he added.