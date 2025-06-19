EPS blames DMK govt for Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: In a message marking the first year of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed the lives of 67 people, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami blamed the DMK government's negligence for the incident.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Palaniswami said that if the government had any sense of responsibility, it would have been ashamed upon seeing the bodies lined up for cremation, and the entire cabinet would have resigned.

“Doesn't the Chief Minister, M K Stalin know that the reason for so many deaths was not only the government's utter negligence but also a lie it told the people?” he questioned in the post, tagging the CM's official handle and also attached a picture of bodies lined up for cremation.

Palaniswami also criticised the CM for not visiting the victims' families when the tragedy occurred, and said the people of the state would soon unseat this government.