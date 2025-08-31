EPS backstabbed DMDK, reneging on the promise of Rajya Sabha seat: Premalatha

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Sunday launched a direct attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), accusing him of reneging on an assurance to allot a Rajya Sabha seat to her party.

Speaking at a booth committee meeting in T Nagar here, Premalatha said her party had trusted the AIADMK leadership to honour its word but was let down. "Edappadi Palaniswami has stabbed us in the back. We believed that the former Chief Minister would fulfil his promise. But he has deceived us. Under MGR and Jayalalithaa’s leadership, alliance agreements were signed without dates. Similarly, EPS signed the alliance agreement with the DMDK without a date, and that is how we have been deceived," she said.

She further alleged that EPS was relying on money power to draw crowds to his campaign meetings.

Premalatha also announced that she would begin the second phase of her state-wide tour on September 5. The tour will cover Tiruvannamalai, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai districts until September 15.

The DMDK leader launched her campaign, titled "Ullam Thedi… Illam Nadi," on August 3 from Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district and completed the first phase in Chengalpattu district on August 23. She has been addressing the public from an open-top vehicle named ‘Captain's Rath Yatra.’

Meanwhile, a former DMDK MLA said Premalatha's sharp criticism of EPS signals a possible realignment. "Premalatha accusing EPS of betraying the party shows that she may consider joining the DMK or TVK-led alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections. However, the options will remain open until January 2026," he told DT Next.