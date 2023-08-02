EPS asks to take action against preparation of illicit liquor in Salem jail

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the DMK government to take action against those involved in preparing illicit liquor at Salem prison.

In a statement, he said it was reported that the inmates in the Salem jail have prepared the illicit liquor and buried it underground and the officials were investigating in this regard.

Pointing out the recent hooch tragedy in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts in which 22 persons died after consuming the illicit liquor, Palaniswami alleged that the DMK government has failed to take any steps against the anti-social activities.

"With already ganja, mobile phones and SIM cards were smuggled in to the prisons", he said adding "prisons are meant to rehabilitate the inmates and it is not the place for offences, which cannot be accepted".

Urging the DMK government to take strict action against those involved in preparation of illicit liquor in the Salem jail, Palaniswami said that the government should also ensure that these kinds of offenses do not occur in other prisons across the state.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, he also urged the police department to take action against those who poured the paint on MGR statue located in Royapuram, north Chennai.