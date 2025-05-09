EPS applauds Indian Armed force for successfully neutralising Pak’s air and drone attack on Indian territory

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday congratulated the Indian Armed Forces for successfully neutralising and protecting the nation from Pakistani air and drone attacks on Indian territory following the successful ‘Operation Sindoor’, a counter-offensive launched in retaliation for the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam.

“This is a time for all of us to unite as a nation and strongly support the wartime efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government,” Palaniswami stated in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami urged party functionaries and cadres to refrain from meeting him in person or organising celebratory events for his birthday. Instead, he encouraged the organisation of blood donation camps and the distribution of welfare assistance to those in need to mark the occasion. “I appeal to our party cadres to offer prayers at mosques, temples, and churches for the wellbeing of our armed forces personnel engaged in the conflict, and for their safe return,” he added.