EPS appears before Egmore Court in a defamation case filed by Dayanidhi Maran

CHENNAI: The leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami(EPS) appeared before the Egmore metropolitan magistrate court in a defamation case filed by DMK’s Central Chennai Parliamentary candidate Dayanidhi Maran.



EPS appeared before the thirteenth metropolitan magistrate KV Sakthivel.

Recording his appearance the magistrate adjourned the matter to June 27, for hearing.

Dayanidhi Maran filed the defamation case under section 500 IPC, stating that EPS defamed him while campaigning for the candidate from his alliance party DMDK on April 15, at Purasawalkam.





EPS made the public speech alleging that Dayanidhi Maran being the Central Chennai Parliament member had not even used 75 percent of the constituency funds allotted to him, read the petition. His only motive is to expand his assets for his own welfare and to expand his assets and the assets of his family members, said the petitioner.



The statements of EPS are without any iota of truth and consequently caused severe loss of reputation and anguish to him, read the petition. Dayanidhi Maran also submitted that he has completed several projects for the welfare of the people using his constituency funds allotted to him.

ADMK cadres thronged outside Egmore Court as Edappadi K Palaniswami(EPS) appeared here this morning

The speech of the opposition leader is false and baseless, hence he is liable for the damaging false, malicious statement, knowing very well the same is not true, made against the complainant, which had lowered his reputation in the society, the petitioner claimed.

