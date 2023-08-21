EPS announces relief of ₹6L each to 8 workers killed in road accidents

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday condolence to the demise of eight party functionaries, who died on their way home after attending the Madurai conference on Sunday, and announced a solatium of Rs 6 lakh to each family.

He also announced financial aid of Rs 1.50 lakh party cadres, who sustained serious injuries, towards their treatment and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained minor injuries.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of party functionaries, who were killed in untoward incidents. They were killed in road accidents when they were coming to the conference and returning from it," he said in a statement.

He appealed to the party functionaries to exercise caution during their travels.

"It is painful to learn about the demise of party functionaries and news of cadres sustained injuries in road accidents," he further said.

EPS thanked party cadres, and functionaries for making the Madurai conference a massive hit.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami also thanked the party functionaries and cadres for attending the party's Ezhuchi Manadu in large numbers and making it history. It was the first conference organised after he assumed charge as the party's General Secretary.

"The conference has proved to the people of the State that AIADMK is the only movement working for their development," he said.

Nearly 15 lakh cadres participated in the conference. The cadres exhibited discipline and the party's rich culture.

He also thanked the senior party functionaries, former Ministers, and MPs for their coordinated efforts to make the conference a grand success.