EPS accuses TN police of systemic negligence

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader and Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has launched a severe attack on the DMK government, citing the recent sexual assault of a colalege student in Coimbatore as evidence of a collapse in law and order and a failure to protect women in Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami pointed to glaring inconsistencies in the police's account of the incident. He highlighted that while police reportedly arrived at the scene by 11.35 pm, the victim was only found around 4.30 am the next day. “What were the police doing for four hours and twenty-five minutes?” he questioned.

He further criticised the Police Commissioner’s contradictory statements, from describing a “small wall” to a “big wall” at the scene, and dismissed the explanation that the “area was dark and lonely” as a “national embarrassment.” EPS also expressed shock that a force of 100 officers, claimed to be involved in the search, failed to locate the victim for hours.

While the government has boasted of swift arrests, the AIADMK leader accused it of “systemic negligence.” He concluded by posing a fundamental question to the public: “Is Tamil Nadu safe for women? You decide!”