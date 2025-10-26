EPS accuses Stalin of turning into a full-time film critic, neglecting farmers’ woes

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for “acting like a full-time film critic” instead of addressing the hardships faced by farmers affected by the recent monsoon rains.

Posting on X, Palaniswami said he felt the “indescribable pain of farmers” when he saw paddy shoots that had sprouted prematurely after heavy rain. “The Chief Minister’s hands, which should be holding the paddy of farmers, are instead seen holding those of film crew members,” he remarked.

He said there was nothing wrong with watching films or appreciating the work of filmmakers, but added that Stalin seemed to have forgotten his role as Chief Minister. “He has turned into a full-time film critic instead of focusing on governance,” Palaniswami said.

Referring to Stalin’s social media post praising the film Jai Bhim, he asked whether the Chief Minister had taken any steps to prevent custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu, similar to the incident that inspired the film Jai Bhim. “From Jai Bhim to Coolie and now Bison, the Chief Minister has time only to watch and comment on films,” he said.

Palaniswami accused Stalin of being indifferent to people’s suffering, noting that while southern Tamil Nadu was flooded, he had travelled to Delhi for alliance talks. “During the sanitation workers’ protest, you were busy watching Coolie. Now, while farmers’ crops are damaged by rain, you are spending hours watching Bison,” he alleged.

He further said that 31 lives had already been lost in the ongoing monsoon and questioned whether the government had taken any preventive measures to protect people during the rainy and cyclone seasons. “It is understandable that you may not have time to meet poor farmers or listen to their grievances,” he said.

“The day is not far when the people of Tamil Nadu will show the power of democracy to this dynastic regime that fails to feel the tears of farmers and the poor,” Palaniswami warned.