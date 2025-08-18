EPS accuses DMK of governance failures, cites rift among allies

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said that Tamil Nadu, under the Chief Minister M K Stalin-led DMK government, is witnessing protests across the state, which has literally turned into a hotbed of protests.

He claimed this exposed differences of opinion among the alliance partners in the DMK-led front, citing VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, who have taken contradictory stances on the protest by conservancy workers of Greater Chennai Corporation and their demand for regularisation.

Although the VCK leader has been making efforts to defend the ruling DMK and expressed opposition to the regularisation of conservancy workers, the CPM leader Shanmugam disagreed with Thiruma’s stance, said Palaniswami, while campaigning at Polur in Tiruvannamalai district during his state-wide campaign ‘Makkalai Kaappom Thamizhagathai Meetpom’. He also referred protest by conservancy workers in Madurai and protests of government employees in the recent past.

“I once again appeal to Thirumavalavan not to carry the burden of the DMK government’s wrongdoings, which could risk his credibility and strong public support,” he said, adding that defeat is inevitable for the DMK in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Referring to the illegal organ trade that recently came to light in Namakkal district, the AIADMK leader alleged that a ruling party legislator was involved. “What I am saying is not an allegation but something that has been widely reported in the media,” he said.

Palaniswami intensified his criticism, stating that the CM and DMK leader was "blatantly lying" about having fulfilled 98% of the party’s election promises. “The reality is that they have not even implemented 10% of their promises,” he claimed, asking the audience whether deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin had either unveiled the “secret formula” to abolish the NEET exam or fulfilled the promise of increasing MGNREGA work days from 100 to 150 per year.

“I urge the people of Tamil Nadu to compare the current DMK regime with the previous AIADMK government and vote accordingly in the upcoming elections,” he said, assuring that the AIADMK would revive the welfare schemes abandoned by the DMK once it returned to power.