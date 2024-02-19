EPFO officer nabbed by CBI

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested an Enforcement Officer, EPFO, Tirunelveli, while accepting bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant.

CBI has registered a case oncomplaint against the said P Kabilan, Enforcement Officer, EPFO, Tirunelveli, onallegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 15 lakh from complainant who isrunning a software company at Tirunelveli, saida press note from CBI.

It was also alleged that accuseddemanded the said bribe for not taking action against the company which availedthe Central Government ABRY scheme i.e. Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (ascheme to boost creations of new jobs in formal sector through support of EPFcontributions by the Central Government for new employees).

It has been further alleged thatKabilan had collected and verified the documents from the complainant companyand learnt that the company has received an amount of Rs 3 crore (approx) under Central Government ABRY scheme.

Out of the said amount he allegedlydemanded 5% as bribe from the complainant.CBI laid a trap and caught Kabilan red-handedwhile accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh as an advance of Rs. 15 lakh bribe.