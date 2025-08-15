Environmental activist falls off Viralimalai temple tower during protest, dies

CHENNAI: An environmental activist who staged a protest atop Viralimalai temple tower on Friday, demanding a peacock sanctuary, died after slipping while descending after the officials concerned conducted negotiations with him.

According to sources, on Friday morning, Arumugam (44), an environmental activist of Viralimalai in Pudukkottai, climbed atop the tower of Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy temple with a Tricolour and staged a protest demanding that the officials clear the encroachment around the temple and set up a peacock sanctuary, as plenty of peacocks reside in and around the temple.

On information, Viralimalai tahsildhar Ramesh, police Inspector Latha and other officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting Arumugam.

The officials initially asked him to climb down and then hold talks but Arumugam continued to stand atop the tower demanding the officials assure to fulfil his demands, but the officials continued to request him to descend.

However, Arumugam had pointed out to the officials that he had staged a similar protest from atop a private cell phone tower for the same demands a few months back and the officials assured to fulfil the demands but they failed to initiate any action till today.

Arumugam continued to tell the officials to give a prompt reply this time and continued to raise slogans in support of his demand.

Finding no other way, the rescue team climbed atop and attempted to rescue him but Arumugam threatened the team not to come near him otherwise, he would jump down and so, the rescue team climbed down.

The protest continued for more than five hours and so, the tahsildar Ramesh pacified the protesting Arumugam and assured him of fulfilling his demands and asked him to get down.

Subsequently, Arumugam, who was convinced, started to come down, and soon, the rescue team attempted to assist him, but he again screamed not to go near him and told the team that he himself would climb down. When he was coming down, he lost balance at around 40 feet above and fell on the ground. During the fall, his head hit the hard ground and he died on the spot due to the impact.

Viralimalai police registered a case and are investigating.