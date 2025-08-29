Entry bar only for govt buses, pvt busses continue to ply on Chennai Roads

CHENNAI: Commuters and travellers to southern districts continue to reel in frustration as those who opt for government buses have to reach the Kilambakkam terminal, but those who prefer private omnibuses continue to use the services from multiple city points. While omnibuses continue to enjoy the interim court relief, the uneven implementation has pushed passengers to additional expenses, long travel and hardships.

The Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam was inaugurated on December 30, 2023, to decongest Koyambedu and central Chennai.

From January 24, 2024, all State Transport Undertaking (STU) buses running via Chengalpattu on the GST Road were shifted to the new facility. Initially, for the convenience of passengers travelling into the city, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses arriving at Kilambakkam were operated up to Tambaram railway station, to help commuters connect to suburban trains and city buses.

However, in March 2025, TNSTC decided to terminate the services at Kilambakkam, following the Tambaram City Traffic Police's recommendation, which flagged heavy congestion due to the influx of buses reaching the railway station.

With this change, long-distance buses no longer enter Tambaram and end their journeys at Kilambakkam, causing more hardships for passengers.

Even as government buses were moved, omnibuses continued to operate from city locations. The State Transport Authority (STA), in an order dated January 22, 2024, had sought to restrict southbound omnibuses from plying beyond Kilambakkam, warning that parallel operations would create unfair competition and cause major revenue losses for the state and transport corporations. However, omnibus operators challenged the STA directive in the Madras High Court.

On February 9, 2024, Justice RN Manjula granted interim relief, ruling that omnibuses should not list city boarding points on booking portals or mobile apps, except Porur Toll Plaza and Surapattu Toll Plaza.

The court noted that garages established on private lands near Koyambedu by travel agencies had served public convenience in the past, and could be used temporarily. It also made clear that no southbound mofussil bus could bypass Kilambakkam without halting there to pick up and drop passengers.

The case is still pending in the High Court, with Justice CV Karthikeyan ruling on January 9, 2025, that the interim order will hold until the disposal of the writ petitions.

Meanwhile, a dedicated omnibus parking facility at Mudichur near the Outer Ring Road, inaugurated in December 2024 at Rs 42.7 crore, remains unutilised. The facility, designed to accommodate 150 buses with food stalls and rest areas, was expected to streamline private bus operations. But with operators reluctant to shift, omnibuses continue to run from Koyambedu, Ambattur, Redhills, Broadway and other parts of the city, worsening congestion.

Motorists complain that the situation has only increased their travel time and expenses. "The new bus terminal at Kilambakkam was supposed to reduce traffic, but congestion has only worsened. It’s a nightmare during peak hours," said Naveen Kumar, a regular commuter from Maduravoyal to Egmore.

Passengers of the government buses also say the move has raised their costs significantly. "I used to prefer SETC sleeper buses as they are cheaper than private operators. But now, from Korattur, I spend more than Rs 1,000 on taxis just to reach Kilambakkam. I’ve shifted to omnibuses that still pick up inside the city," said P Sampath Kumar, a native of Madurai.

Civic activists have also criticised the "discriminatory" policy. “Terminating all southbound government buses at Kilambakkam while allowing omnibuses into the city is discrimination against ordinary passengers," said M Radhakrishnan of Arappor Iyakkam.

"We have demanded that some bus services continue from Koyambedu. At the very least, buses arriving from outstation destinations towards Kilambakkam should drop passengers at Koyambedu. Otherwise, people end up paying more for cabs than for the actual bus ticket," he said, pointing to the difficulties faced by passengers in accessing and returning from the distant terminus.

All Omni Bus Owners Association president, A Anbazhagan, however, maintained that private operators were functioning in line with the court’s directions. "Our buses are being operated from 108 boarding points in Red Hills, Ambattur, Broadway and other parts of the city," he said.

The Transport department and the CMDA officials said that they have to comply with the court direction. Sources in the CMDA said that MTC is operating adequate bus services from Kilambakkam to provide connectivity to various parts of the city.

"The works on the Kilambakkam railway station, along with the skywalk, which will help in the crossing of the GST road, connecting the KCBT, will be completed and opened for public usage in January next year," the official said.

IN & OUT

State transport department offers

1,290 bus services on weekdays

Up to 2,000 bus services on weekends

Private players ply

400 buses on weekdays

600 buses on weekends

Bus services vary positively during long weekends and public holidays

What it means for passengers

Extra travel, higher costs: Commuters spend more on cabs/metros to reach Kilambakkam, sometimes more than bus fares.

No Tambaram link: Loss of easy access to Tambaram railway station cuts off key suburban/express train connections.

Omnibus edge: Private buses continue city pick-ups, making them more attractive despite higher fares.

Time drain: Reaching Kilambakkam during peak hours can take 1–2 hours from north/west Chennai.

Idle facility: Omnibus yard at Mudichur yet to be utilised, keeping pressure on city roads.

TIMELINE

2023

Dec 30: Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam inaugurated by CM MK Stalin.

2024

Jan 24: All SETC/TNSTC southbound services via GST Road shifted to Kilambakkam. Bars operation of omnibus from Koyambedu Omnibus Terminus.

Feb 9: Madras HC grants interim relief to omnibuses, allows pick-up at Porur & Surapattu toll plazas

Dec 2024: Rs 42.7-crore omnibus parking facility opened at Mudichur, remains unused.

2025

Mar: TNSTC ends extension of southbound services up to Tambaram railway station; all buses now terminate at Kilambakkam following Tambaram police restriction