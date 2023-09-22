Entrance test conspiracy exposed, says Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: The Centre reducing the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero has exposed the conspiracy of the national test, DMK youth wing leader and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has alleged.

The question among students and parents is about the very need for the test when the Union government says that post-graduate courses in medicine could be pursued just by appearing in NEET, after harping on the so-called eligibility, he said.

The Youth Welfare Minister in a post on X said this development has proved his party’s stand that NEET is an arrangement to make the coaching centres and private medical colleges prosperous.

நீட் தேர்வில் பூஜ்ஜியம் பெர்சன்டைல் எடுத்தாலே முதுநிலை மருத்துவம் படிக்கலாம் என ஒன்றிய அரசு அறிவிப்பாணை வெளியிட்டுள்ளது, நீட் தேர்வின் சூழ்ச்சியை அம்பலமாக்கியுள்ளது.



தகுதி, தகுதி என்று சொல்லிவிட்டு, நீட் தேர்வை எழுதினாலே முதுநிலை மருத்துவம் படிக்கலாம் என்றால், அந்த தேர்வை ஏன்… — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) September 20, 2023

The day is not far off for the Union government to answer questions on “NEET injustice,” which has led to the deaths of several poor aspirants.



The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 for counselling to zero across all categories.