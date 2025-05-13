Entrance exam for BSc Nursing under govt quota in Puducherry on June 29

PUDUCHERRY: The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry government, has announced the schedule for the Common Entrance Examination for admission to UG in nursing under the government quota. The exam will be conducted on June 29.

As per the notification, the application process will be held online through the official CENTAC (Centralised Admission Committee) website. Online registration will begin tomorrow (May 15). Last date to submit applications is May 30.

The entrance exam has been mandated following the Indian Nursing Council’s (INC) directive. It’s compulsory for all candidates aspiring for admission under the government quota in both government and private nursing institutions in the Union Territory of Puducherry. Students who have completed Class 12 and wish to pursue BSc in nursing under the government quota must appear for and qualify for this entrance test.

Admissions will be based strictly on the marks obtained in the exam and will adhere to the reservation policies already in place, as administered by CENTAC. Additionally, admission to self-supporting and NRI quota seats at the College of Nursing, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCI) and the Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute (MTPG) in Puducherry and Karaikal will be based on NEET 2025 scores.

Admissions to management quota seats in private institutions will continue to follow the procedures adopted in previous years.

Officials have also clarified that a separate entrance exam will be conducted for admission to administrative quota seats in private nursing colleges.

The requirement for a common entrance exam is applicable to all categories of students, including those from EWS, MBC, OBC, SC, and ST communities, in accordance with INC’s current regulations. Authorities noted the contrast with TN, where admissions to nursing courses are still based on Class 12 marks, while Puducherry candidates now face a mandatory entrance test.

For more details, candidates can visit the official CENTAC website: https://www.centacpuducherry.in/