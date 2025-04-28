"Entire India stands by Union govt on this tragedy": MDMK leader Vaiko on Pahalgam attack

CHENNAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko on Monday criticised the accusations that the Pahalgam terror attack was a result of an intelligence failure.

He said he was pleased to see that people across the country, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, are united in their support of the central government during this challenging time.

Speaking to ANI, MDMK Chief Vaiko said, "There are some leaders who are making accusations that the Pahalgam incident is a result of intelligence failure... and on what basis they analysed these things. I am happy that from Cape Comorin to Kashmir, the entire India stands by the Union government on this tragedy."

The statement comes amid national condemnation and outrage over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, including 25 Indians and one from Nepal. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, stationed at the Pahalgam terror attack site since April 23, have intensified the search for evidence.

The teams, led by an IG, DIG, and SP from the anti-terror agency, are questioning eyewitnesses who observed the April 22 attack. Entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists.

"The teams, overseen by an IG, a DIG and an SP from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses who had seen the horrifying attack unfold before their eyes at the peaceful and picturesque Baisaran valley. The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir," NIA said in a statement.