    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 April 2025 6:50 AM IST
    Entire country on terror’s gunpoint, don’t paint communal colour: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan
    Thol Thirumavalavan 

    TIRUCHY: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday said that the Pahalgam terrorist attack was not a communal issue, but a warning to the entire country.

    Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Thiruma asked the Home Minister to resign, taking responsibility for the intelligence failure.

    “We must understand from the incident that the terrorists wanted to tell the people not to trust the government, and this is the time the government should act,” he said.

    Meanwhile, Thiruma said that VCK will hold a mega rally in Tiruchy against the Waqf Amendment Bill on May 31.

    Thol ThirumavalavanPahalgamWaqf
    DTNEXT Bureau

