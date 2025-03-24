Entering negotiations with neighbouring states over inter-state water disputes would be detrimental to TN and its rights: Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Minister for the Water Resources Department (WRD) Duraimurugan informed the State Assembly on Monday that the inter-state water dispute is a sensitive issue and must be handled with utmost caution.

He also dismissed the suggestion of Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami to utilise Chief Minister M K Stalin’s rapport with his counterparts to find an amicable solution to the inter-state water dispute through talks, asserting firmly that legal remedy is the appropriate way to safeguard the state's rights.Steering away from legal battles and resorting to “talks” would be detrimental to the state's rights in interstate water disputes.

Indeed, continuous talks had failed over the years, prompting the government to approach the Supreme Court, said Duraimurugan in response to Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Leader of the Opposition R B Udhayakumar during his reply to the debate on the demand for grants for the department.

Citing a recent meeting with the CMs of southern states regarding Fair Delimitation, Palaniswami and his deputy suggested that CM Stalin share a warm and friendly relationship with his counterparts in the southern states.

Given that the cases over the inter-state water disputes had been pending for a long time in the Supreme Court, they proposed that the CM use his rapport with his counterparts to find an amicable solution.

Duraimurugan refuted this and questioned whether Palaniswami had no cordial relationship with his counterparts in southern states when he was the CM. “Did they remain enemies to him when he was the CM?” he asked, wondering why he did not resort to talks then.Palaniswami responded that he had held talks with the Kerala government and clarified that his suggestion was made with “good intention” and without “political animosity.”

However, Duraimurugan rejected this, stating that former Prime Minister V P Singh had urged then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi to hold talks with his counterpart over the inter-state water dispute. But Karunanidhi firmly declined by stating that “we cannot talk anymore”and approached the judiciary.“We ensured our rights and created history by constituting the tribunal,” he said, adding that the moment the state entered negotiations, the Supreme Court would step aside, undoing the long-won legal victories over the inter-state water disputes.

Without referring to the violence against Tamils that occurred 24 years ago over the Cauvery water issue in Karnataka, the minister praised the members of the house for speaking sensibly on such a sensitive issue, keeping in mind the welfare of the thousands of Tamils living in neighbouring states.. “We know what happened earlier. So, we should be cautious.

I also appreciate the members keeping in mind the welfare of the thousands of Tamils living in neighbouring states.He also took a dig at the principal opposition, stating that unlike the AIADMK government, the current DMK regime had not halted any projects initiated by the previous government, including the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme. “Whichever party comes to power, it should continue development projects for the welfare of the people,” he remarked.