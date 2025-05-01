May Day: Ensure workers’ rights, PMK founder Ramadoss tells TN govt

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss, in his May Day message, alleged that the permanent jobs in the government departments are being phased out and employees are being appointed under outsourcing methods.

In his message, the senior leader said that the outsourced employees are being denied basic rights and fair pay. "They are exploited. Social security and minimum pay are not provided to workers in unorganised sectors. The intention of celebrating May Day is to remember the rights of the employees. Keeping this in mind, labour rights should be ensured for workers in unorganised sectors as well as government employees," he said.

In a separate message, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss raised concerns that the status of the employees remains the same even though corporate companies are growing and the world is developing.

"They are being exploited. The requirement for fighting for labour rights now is higher than in the 19th century. Providing rights to the working class is the true social justice. The government should ensure fair pay, leave, 8-hour work, pension and social security. Otherwise, the working class will prepare for another protest that happened 136 years ago," he added.

Meanwhile, MDMK general secretary Vaiko recalled that the central government announced a holiday for May Day after he raised a demand in the Rajya Sabha in 1990.