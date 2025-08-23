Ensure timely access to high-quality samba seeds, fertilisers and crop loans, urge Tiruchy farmers

TIRUCHY: Farmers have demanded prompt access to crop loans and timely access to fertilisers to go ahead with the samba cultivation during a meeting held in Tiruchy on Friday.

In the Farmers' Grievances Redressal meeting chaired by DRO R Rajalakshmi, the farmers put forth various demands, including expediting the provision of crop loans.

During the meeting, Ayilai Siva Suriyan, the district secretary of the All India Kisan Sangam, noted that the water for kuruvai cultivation was released from Mettur on its customary date of June 12 and currently, the preparations for samba cultivation in under way. Hence, the government should ensure the availability of high-quality and adequate stock of samba paddy seeds and fertilisers.

Siva Suriyan pointed out that the private fertiliser firms have been forcing the farmers to purchase Nano fertiliser along with the DAP. Highlighting that the private firms refuse to give fertilisers of the required variety, he appealed to the officials to intervene immediately and solve the issue. He also charged that sand mining is prevalent at the Cauvery and Kollidam river beds despite regulations being in place.

Meanwhile, P Viswanathan, the president of Tamil Nadu River and Ayacutdars Association, noted that though the target for samba cultivation is fixed as 55,000 hectares, it will certainly surpass 85,000 hectares. Taking this into consideration, the officials should inspect the desilting works, he said, adding that officials should also ensure C and D canals are desilted at the earliest.

Expressing concern over farmers turning to money mongers who charge hefty interest, he urged the government to expedite the disbursal of crop loans.